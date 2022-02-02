Earl Randolph Baker, 70

Earl Randolph Baker, age 70, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 16, 2022, at University of MD, University Hospital, in Baltimore, MD.

He was proceeded in death by his infant sister, Anna LaVonne Baker, and his parents, John Enoch and Anna Mae Baker.

Earl loved his family which included his loving wife of 48 years, Amy Baker, of Mechanicsville, MD; his four sons, Earl Baker II of La Plata, MD, Justin Baker of La Plata, MD, Aaron Baker and wife, DeAnna of Mechanicsville, VA and Chad Baker of La Plata, MD; his brother, David Baker and wife Stephanie of Charlotte Hall, MD; Enoch Baker and wife Jill of Shepardstown, WV and his sister Roberta Knapp and husband Curtis of Clayton, NC; and his grandchildren Nathaniel, Titus, Serenity and Enoch Baker.

The family will receive friends at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD on Thursday, January 27, from 1 to 2 pm and his memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. The interment service will be held on Friday, January 28 at 2 pm at Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.