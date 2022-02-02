David “Dave” Allen Buckler, Sr., 66, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully after a fierce battle with Lung Cancer on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 in the comfort of his home with his beloved wife, Terri Buckler. Dave was born on July 24, 1955 in La Plata, MD to Henry Lawrence Buckler, Sr. and Margaret Roseanne Buckler “Grimes”. He was one (1) of nine (9) children.

After graduating from Thomas Stone High School in 1973, he worked many different jobs before finding his career as a business owner of D&B Pool Services and working at Giant Food for 30 years before retiring and doing what he truly loved, spending time with his family.

Dave was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of David Buckler, Jr., Michael Patton, Elizabeth Buckler, Jennifer Patton, and Terri Buckler, and always tried his best to support them.

When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed having crab feasts with his family, taking cruises, going for a ride on his boat and taking trips to Ocean City Maryland. When he wasn’t hanging at his own home, the Tiki Bar, he might be found with his friends at the American Legion. Dave was always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed help. Many of his pool customers became his personal friends, adding to the long list of people who loved him. He always had a smile on his face, and even on the worst of days, would tell you he was “absolutely positively marvelous.”

Dave is survived by his wife, Terri Buckler of Mechanicsville, MD; his sons David Buckler, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD, and Michael Patton of Waldorf, MD; his daughters Elizabeth Buckler and her husband Jeff of Charlotte Hall, MD and Jennifer Patton of Stafford, VA; his brothers, Joe Buckler of Waldorf, MD and Danny Buckler of Bryantown, MD; his sister Barbara Callis of North Beach, MD; his grandchildren, Alyssa Craft, Donovan Buckler, Rachel Kerlavage, Emily Kerlavage, Layla Buckler, Lauren Kerlavage, Joshua Buckler; his great granddaughter Lilith Myers and his many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will be accepting friends for Dave’s Life Celebration on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. with Interment immediately after at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery, in 13715 Notre Dame Pl, Bryantown, MD 20617.

Pallbearers will be Michael Patton, Jeff Buckler, Donovan Buckler, Robert Hartman, Kevin Haynes, William Callis, Bryce Callis, Derek Kerlavage.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.BrinsfieldFuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of St. Mary’s would be appreciated.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the American Legion for their contribution to providing everything for the wake.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.