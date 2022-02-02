Rose Marie Strickland, 95, of La Plata, MD passed away at Sagepoint Senior Living Facility on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She was born on July 6, 1926 in Winter Haven, FL to Charles Carlton and Edna Elizabeth Carlton “Hughes”. She was their only child. Rose was raised in Chicago, Ill where she graduated from Catholic School in 1944.

In 1945, she met a handsome naval officer named William (Bill) Strickland, who swept her off her feet. They wed about six weeks later, just months before he had to deploy overseas, where he was assigned as a fighter pilot during World War 11. They went on to have three (3) wonderful children, Richard, Christina, and Patrick.

When Rose had her first child Richard, she dedicated her life to being a caring and nurturing mother. Two years later, she and Bill were blessed with the birth of their daughter Christina. Patrick was born five years later, making their family complete. Rose provided a solid foundation for the Strickland family through her teaching of values and ethics. She supported them through the many passions of their lives. Whether giving sound advice, or just being available to listen, Rose was always caring and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

After her children were grown, Rose worked part time at Woodward and Lothrop Department store as well as helping manage business paperwork for her son Richard’s Mexican restaurant. When she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found visiting with her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind (5) grandchildren, Todd Harry, Kelly Neal, Tara Strickland, Jana Strickland Watkins and Danielle Strickland. She also leaves (6) great grandchildren, Logan Harry, Hannah Jane Neal, Harper Rose Neal, Ava Watkins, Austin Watkins and Hunter Watkins. We will miss her greatly.

All services are private at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Homes for Our Troops at https://www.hfotusa.org.

