Dale Lee Peck, 67, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on January 15, 2022 at the MedStar St. Mary’s.

Dale was born on May 31, 1954 to Robert Sidney Peck and Esther Louise Peck in Harrisburg, PA. After Dale graduated from Juniata High School in 1972, he joined the United States Air Force and served his country proud before being honorably discharged in 1992. When he returned home, he worked in many different trades before finding his career as a Transportation Specialist for the U.S. Government. He worked for over twenty-one (21) years before retiring in 2013.

In 1970, he reconnected with Loretta K. Peck at church, after having grown up as next-door neighbors. He married the girl-next-door. Dale and Loretta went on to have two (2) wonderful children, Christopher and Lavonda.

Dale was passionate about animals, especially cats. He nursed many abandoned kittens and never complained about his kids bringing home strays. They say you can judge a man by how he treats animals and Dale was a gentle and caring man. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and could spend hours rooting on his favorite drivers. Dale’s greatest joy came from his family. He was always happiest when he was surrounded by his kids, grandchildren and eventually great-grandchildren. The legacy Dale left for his family is filled with many wonderful stories of adventure and experiences, but the most wonderful thing is the love he shared with all those in his life.

Dale is survived by his wife, Loretta K. Peck of Mechanicsville, MD; his son Christopher A. Peck of Mechanicsville, MD; his daughter Lavonda K. Wilson and her husband James Wilson of Mechanicsville, MD; his brothers Donald L. Peck and his wife Anna Marie Peck of Mifflenton, PA, Robert S. Peck and his wife Lewese Peck of Shippensburg, PA, Marlin L. Peck and his wife Donna Peck of York, PA, and Terry G. Peck and his wife Stephanie Peck of Port Royal, PA; his sisters Dorothy A. Dowling and her husband Fred Dowling of Port Royal, PA, Adele L. Beaston of Concord, PA, and Esther L. Wert and her husband Terry Wert of Port Royal, PA; his five (5) grandchildren Katlyn L. Gagnon, Christian A. Peck, Brittany N. Ferguson, Matthew C. Simpson, and Leanna J. Wilson and his four (4) great-grandchildren, William P. Gagnon, Oliver Q. Ferguson, Landon C. Thomas and Layla J. Thomas.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents Robert Sidney Peck and Esther Louise Peck and his Brother-in-law Robert Beaston.

The family will be accepting friends for Dale’s Visitation on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

