Stanley Arthur Newquist, Jr., 92, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. He was born on August 3, 1929 to the late Stanley Arthur Newquist, Sr. and Helen Constance (McNamara) Newquist.

After graduating high school, Stan would go on to serve his country. He would spend the next eight years making his country and family proud. He was a distinguished veteran of the Korean War and received many awards and commendations for his dedicated service. He was happily stationed in Hawaii during his final year of enlistment and spent every day after work perfecting his golf game. Stan would miss the beautiful weather but returned home to Maryland with an honorable discharge to live out his life as a proud American.

Stan met the love of his life, Patricia June Segar when he came home. He would promptly marry his beautiful bride. They were married for over 30 years before she passed in September, 1995.

He worked in the medical field as a Histologist and enjoyed being able to meet so many people throughout his career. Stan had a life of great opportunities and adventure and retired in 1991 to spend his time with family.

As a life member of the American Legion and VFW he made many friends. He enjoyed being able to sit back and discuss the weather, golf and family. Whether you knew him as Dad, Stan, Swede, Poppy or friend you knew a great man who loved his family, God and country.

Stan is survived by seven children, Philip Bowling, Cartha Morgan, Patricia Wittington, George Bowling, Margaret Ledbetter, Stanley “Stan” Newquist, III, and Thomas Newquist, Sr.; and many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife, Patricia Newquist.

The family will have a Graveside Service with Military Honors on Wednesday, February, 16, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

