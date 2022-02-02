Dennis James Anderson Sr., 91, of Waldorf, Maryland passed away on January 25, 2022 with his family by his side in Washington D.C.

The family will be accepting friends for Dennis’ Visitation on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Brinsfield Funeral Home at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM with prayers at 7. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Dennis’ farm in Waldorf, MD. Address will be provided at the viewing for those planning to attend. Interment will immediately follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf.

Dennis was born on December 2, 1930 to Hurshel A. Anderson and Josephine Anne Wright in Jenkin Jones, West Virginia. He grew up in Deep Gap, North Carolina. In 1948, he joined the United States Army and served his country proudly as a military police officer in post-World War II Germany during the Korean War. Honorably discharged in 1951, he met the love of his life, Catherine Tolbert of Lenoir, North Carolina and married on April 12, 1952. He began a construction career that contributed to both corporate and governmental prosperity in the Southern Maryland and Washington metropolitan areas. Along the way, he built five of his own homes, and retired in 2006 after a successful 55-year career.

Dennis was passionate about animals, especially his cattle, miniature horses, and ponies, all resident at his farm in Southern Maryland. He enjoyed the country, beautiful mountainous scenery, and watching cowboy movies from the 1950’s. He was a sharp-witted, compassionate soul who cared deeply about the health and welfare of friends and family. He poured his heart out to all God’s creatures, cherishing life itself, and lived it to the fullest. All those who knew him loved him, relished in his company, laughed at his humor, and sought to emulate his personal example.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Catherine Anderson of Waldorf, MD; his son Herschel Wayne Anderson from New Freedom, PA, and his wife Bobbie; son Dennis James Anderson, Jr. of Waldorf, MD, and his wife Regina; his daughter Donna Elaine Padgett of Port Tobacco, MD, and her husband Dean; and his son Gary Jerome Anderson of Waldorf, MD, and his wife Mary Pat. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, their spouses, and twenty-two great- grandchildren.

He is preceded in his passing by his afore-mentioned parents, his brother Aubrey Anderson of Accokeek, MD, and sister Lillian Arnold of Danville, VA.

