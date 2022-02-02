Kimberly Lynn Winkler, 32 of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on January 21, 2022 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital in LaPlata, MD.

She was born on July 22, 1989 in LaPlata, MD to J.C. Winkler and Tina Scopin Winkler of Leonardtown, MD.

Kimberly was a 2007 graduate of Great Mills High School. She worked at the Hollywood Adult Daycare for three years as an Aide. She was previously employed by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She worked as an EMT for 2nd District Valley Lee Rescue Squad. Kimberly’s family and fiancé meant everything to her but spending time with her son Carl was always special.

In addition to her beloved parents Kimberly is also survived by her son, Carl Metzger of Leonardtown, MD and her brothers, Kevin Winkler of Bryans Road, MD and Justin Winkler of Leonardtown, MD; her grandfather Dale Hayes; her fiancé, Will Metzger of Clinton, MD; her father-in-law to be, William “Pop” Metzger of Clinton, MD; her special friends Pat and John; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Carl and Shirley Scopin, her grandmother Nancy Hayes and her brother, Baby Boy Winkler.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Mechanicsville, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Winkler, Justin Winkler, Brian Metzger, Wayne Waltman, Daniel Ollom, and Florencio Torres.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 279, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.