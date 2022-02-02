Bernard Maguire Johnson, Sr., “Bucky”, 86, passed away on January 15, 2022 in Charlotte Hall, MD. He was born on April 18, 1935, in Mechanicsville, MD, and was the son late Imelda Wathen Johnson and Leonard B. Johnson. Bucky was the loving husband of the late Patricia Gould and the late Frances Irene “Bea” Johnson who passed away on May 21, 2017. He is survived by his children Bernard Johnson (Leilani) of Mechanicsville, MD, Michael Johnson (Karen), Robert Johnson, and Dorothy Nicholson (Craig) of Hurst, TX, his brothers, Charles (Bev), Joseph (Brenda), and David (Sue), his sisters Mary (Don), Patricia (Jerry), Barbara (Jerry), Rose, and Jenny (Yusuke), his grandchildren Jessica, Nicholas, Jenny, Philip, Gary, Elissa, and Ashley, his great grandchildren Brandon, Breanna, Emaly, Ethian, Lilly, Zoey, Maddie, Kenzie, Emma, Jonah, Leo, and Amelia, his great-great grandchild Paetonn, as well as another great-great grandchild on the way.

Bucky served in the United States Airforce, and worked as a Propellant Handler for the United States Government at the Indian Head Naval Base in Indian Head, MD, retiring after 32 years. He loved taking care of the family farm.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD, with Father Chip Luckett officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Nicholas Johnson, Craig Nicholson, Gary Nicholson, and Phillip Nicholson.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.