Lola May (Dean) Brubacher, 94, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on January 15, 2022. Born on August 1, 1927 in Hollywood, MD, she was the daughter of the late Gladys Dean and the late Roger H. Dean. Lola was the loving wife of the late Creighton “Bill” Brubacher, whom she married in Hollywood, MD, and who preceded her in death on April 20, 1996. During her 90+ years in St. Mary’s County, she was active in the life of her family, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and their Young At Heart group. Later in life she developed a love for golf at her Breton Bay community.

Born and raised in Hollywood, MD, she was the sister to Russell Dean (deceased), Francis Dean (deceased), and Ann Patrisco (Simi Valley, CA). Lola’s love of beautiful southern Maryland, cooking, and sports continued through her entire life. She was happiest at home with family and close friends.

Lola was a loving wife and mother. She was a fine cook who loved preparing traditional Southern Maryland meals for her family and baking cookies for her friends. For many, it was not Christmas season until they got their tins of Lola’s homemade cookies (which she made sure were returned to her to be filled again the following year). She sometimes gave as many as 75 tins a year to friends, family, and her many doctors.

She taught Sunday school with her husband, Bill, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for over 30 years, and left a lasting impression on her many students, as well as a generation of young golfers who learned to love the game from her while she ran the Breton Bay Junior Golf Program. She loved sports as both a spectator and participant. Lola was a fierce competitor and a good athlete as evidenced by her eight Breton Bay Ladies Club Championships and two Holes in One.

Lola’s greatest joy and love was taking care of her family, creating wonderful meals and memories. She was a quiet introvert with a knack for listening and making people comfortable. Everyone she touched will miss her kindness and compassion. She outlived most of her friends, but will be missed by those of us who share her memory.

In addition to her sister, she is survived by her children Linda Perrygo (Bruce) of Leonardtown, MD, Susan Kerig (John) of Wallace, NC, Wes Brubacher (Cathy) of Leonardtown, MD, grandchildren Nate Perrygo (Maria), Michael Kerig (Jamie), Matt Kerig (Sarah), Craig Brubacher, Eric Brubacher, great grandchildren Lukas Battalglia, Ayden Perrygo, and godchildren Mary Thomas and Chris Thomas.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM in First Saints Community Church, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM with Pastor Chris Owens officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Nate Perrygo, Michael Kerig, Matt Kerig, Craig Brubacher, Eric Brubacher, and Ayden Perrygo.

Contributions may be made to the Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen FSCC, 25550 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

