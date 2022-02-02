Mary Margaret Mattingly Yowaiski, 95, of Chaptico, MD, passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, MD. Born on August 16, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Gertrude Miles Mattingly and Charles Jenkins Mattingly, Sr. Margaret was the loving wife of the late Francis (Pine) Yowaiski, who preceded her in death on December 25, 2001. Margaret is survived by her children Kay Yowaiski Crawford (Dave) of Mechanicsville, MD, Patricia Ann Hodges (Robert) of Avenue, MD, Charles Michael Yowaiski of Chaptico, MD, and Mary Jo Yowaiski Myers (Bobby) of Port Republic, MD, her siblings Ruth Brown of NM, Joseph Clement Mattingly of Chaptico, MD, and Joan Frances Raley of Avenue, MD, seven grandchildren, Mick, Mason, Madi, Morgan, Melissa, Patrick, and Michaela, and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Miles Mattingly, Ann Mattingly, Mary Agnes Farrell, Mary Jane Mattingly, Elizabeth (Betty) Potts, and Charles Jenkins Mattingly, Jr.

Margaret was born and raised in St. Mary’s County, MD, where she was very active in the community and her church. Her first job was as a secretary for Mr. Ben Burroughs at the Farmers Market in Charlotte Hall, MD. She later went to work as a school teacher at Holy Angels Sacred Heart Elementary School, where she taught the fifth grade. She loved kids and had many fond memories of her time spent teaching. Later she went to work at the St. Mary’s County State Assessment Office, where she worked until she retired. She did all these things while raising four children at home and being a loving wife and homemaker.

Margaret was also an active member of the sports community. She loved dancing, singing, cards, softball, and bowling. She was featured in the St. Mary’s County Senior Olympics in 1996 where she pitched in the senior softball league and played 1st base. Margaret also played with the Anderson Bar Softball Team.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 21, 20022 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon at Our Lady of the Wayside, Chaptico, MD, with Father Chip Luckett officiating. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Yowaiski, Mick Bice, Mason Myers, Stan Yowaiski, Richard Potts, and Al Raley. Honorary pallbearers will be Madi Myers, Morgan Myers, Mellissa Hebb, and Michaela Yowaiski.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 21585 Peabody Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.