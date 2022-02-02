James Richard “Jimmy” Morgan, 101, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on January 17, 2022 in Hollywood, MD. He was born on September 5, 1920 in Mechanicsville, MD, and was the son of the late Thurrell Morgan and Stephen L. Morgan. Jimmy was the loving husband of the late Hilda Rosie Morgan, whom he married in 1945 in Hollywood, MD. Jimmy is survived by his daughter Ruby Davis, of Hollywood, MD, two grandchildren Lisa Dickey of FL and Robin Clements of VA, four great grandchildren Cory Dickey, Wesley Dickey, Brittany Clements (Bailey) of VA, and Megan Clements of VA, three great-great grandchildren Mela Dickey, Luca Dickey and Oliver Dickey, all of FL, sister Cecilia Knott of Leonardtown, MD, as well as his caregiver, Cathy Bowles (Johnson). He was preceded in death by his great grandson Justin Dickey, siblings Benjamin Morgan, Charles Morgan, Lewis (diddle) Morgan, Mitchell Morgan, and Emma Walker.

Jimmy was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and graduated from Margaret Brent High School. Jimmy served in the United States Navy from 1941 to 1945. He worked as a maintenance worker at Patuxent River Naval Air Station for 27 years, retiring in 1975.

He was the commander of the VFW Post 2632 in California, MD. Jimmy enjoyed rolling dice at crap tables, playing lottery number, sitting on the porch in his rocking chair, listening to Bluegrass music and dancing. He also loved baseball and his favorite team was the New York Yankees.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Timmy Jones, Frannie Woodburn, Donald Knott, Wesley Dickey, Leonard Morgan, and Jay Morgan.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.