James Bruce Long, Sr., 93, of Hollywood, MD passed away at St. Mary’s Nursing Home in Leonardtown, MD on January 19, 2022.

Born on March 31, 1928 in Hillville, MD, he was the son of John Bruce Long and Henrietta Florence King Reeder Long.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Elaine (Steven) Loftis of California, MD; his granddaughters Jessica Raye Hall Davis of Hollywood, MD, Stacey Loftis Hancock (Calvin) of California, MD and Tammy C. Loftis of California, MD; his great-granddaughters Lilianna M. Hancock and Zoey T. Hancock, both of California, MD; his sisters Mary Francis Wozniak of Laplata, MD, Jean Gilbert of Accokeek, MD and Elizabeth Coombs of Great Mills, MD.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son James Bruce Long, Jr.; his daughters Deborah R. Sapp and Patricia A. Long; his brothers Joseph O. Long and Kenneth E. Long; his half brother William King Reeder; his half sister Caroline Reeder Mruczek and his life-long friend Homer Edgar Helms.

Known as “Bruce” to family and as “Jim” to many, he was self-employed and owner of Eastern Neon Sign Co.

Serving as pallbearers are Steven W. Loftis, Bobby Gilbert, Mike Gilbert, Kevin Cusic, Jonathan Hager and Stacey Loftis Hancock/Tammy C. Loftis.

All services are private.