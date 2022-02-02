Kacey Marie Clarke, 27, of Newburg, MD, formerly of Chaptico, MD, passed away on January 20, 2022 at her home in Newburg, MD. Born on October 5, 1994 in Birmingham, AL, she was the daughter of Karen and Michael Bruce and Gary and Shae Dailey. Kacey was the loving wife of Shane Clarke, whom she married on May 29, 2021 at her mom and stepdad’s house in Coltons Point, MD.

She is survived by her pit bull puppy, Ace, her siblings Rachael Bruce of Coltons Point, MD, Mikey Bruce USMC, WA, Luke Bruce of Coltons Point, MD, and Hunter Dailey of Birmingham, AL, as well as many grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kacey graduated from Chopticon High School in 2012. She loved her family, especially her siblings, her puppy, Ace, her husband, Shane, her mom, and her sister’s best friend.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mary Dryden officiating. Interment will be private.