Robert William (Bobby) Guy passed away peacefully at his home in Leonardtown MD., on January 24, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on February 25, 1953, in Washington, DC, to the late James E. Guy and the late Joan (Marsh) Guy of Hollywood, MD. Bobby leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Kathy Morgan Guy. Bobby is survived by his son Jason A. Guy of Leonardtown MD., daughter Michelle Guy of Mechanicsville MD., sibling Kareen Thompson (Wayne) of Mechanicsville MD., 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and his faithful and loyal companion, Scruffy. He was preceded in death by his sister Julie Ludke of Hollywood MD., his daughter Lauren Bishop of Hancock MD., and granddaughter Shelby Dulaney of Hancock MD. He is also survived by his brother/sister in-laws Roy Morgan (Barbara deceased) of FL., Dennis Morgan (Sandy), Jean Nelson (Donnie), Steve Morgan (Cindy) of Mechanicsville MD., Gail White (Roger) of Abell MD., Glenn Morgan of Scotland MD., and Kevin Morgan (Lisa) of Chaptico MD.

Bobby attended Charlotte Hall Military Academy and Crossland High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1972 and honorably served his country until his discharge in 1973. Bobby returned home and started working with his father in the family business, Guy Construction of Oxon Hill MD. He became a master craftsman in all the trades from electrical, plumbing, mechanical, carpentry, to masonry. He took those skills over his lifetime and held many positions from laborer, foreman, supervisor, and quality control officer. He was a member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge Chapter 495.

In 1986 he met his one and only true love Kathy Guy and they married in July 1988. In March 1989 their son Jason was born, and their family was complete. Bobby’s heart was his family. He loved spending time with his children, grandkids, great grandkids. His love for them knew no bounds. He lived his life to ensure they would be protected and provided for always. The old cliché to know him was to love him, but truly that was Bobby. Bobby enjoyed being on his boat (Loose Cannon), fishing, crabbing, listening to music, and watching his family and friends have fun. He loved eating crabs, oysters, lobster, and drinking WAWA coffee. In his spare time, he played pitch, Bingo, playing online Poker on the weekends and spoiling his dog Scruffy with chocolate bars and ice cream.

Bobby wouldn’t want you to be sad, just remember him, the good times, the moments you shared and hopefully it will bring a smile today and all the days that follow.

His favorite Bible verse was John 3:16 – For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. Prayers at 7:00 Pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday February 2, 2022, at 10 AM at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow at St. John’s Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Austin Kirby, Dan Orwig, DD McRae, John Dulaney, Timmy Thompson and JF (Noodles) Nelson. Serving as Honorary pallbearers will be Dwight McRae, Mike Vaccaro, Willie Ridgell, Dennis Morgan, Jason Herbert, and Nick Irons.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Hospice.