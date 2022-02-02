Gary Delano Hurley, 87 of Valley Lee, MD passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, January 25, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Cambridge, MD he was the son of the late Christopher Leon Hurley and Lucy Wiley. As a child and young man, he would spend the summer months working on his grandparents farm in Dorchester County, MD. He would tell stories of his experiences on the farm with great fondness and pride throughout his entire life.

Gary was a graduate of Cambridge High School, Class of 1952, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. After his discharge from the military, Gary became a Maryland Natural Resources Policeman and continued to work for the Department of Natural Resources until his retirement in 1985. Gary spent countless hours on the St. Mary’s River catching crabs and oysters in order to supplement the family income. When he wasn’t on the water he could be found in the woods hunting deer which was a true passion of his. Gary was a genuinely kind man with a lighthearted sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He was hardworking and fiercely devoted to his family.

He was preceded in death by his brother Christopher Leon Hurley, Jr. and his sister Shirley Lewis and brother-in-law John Lewis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Diane Hurley (Thompson) and his sons Michael Hurley of Annapolis, MD and Monsignor Steven Hurley of Wilmington, DE; sister JoAnn Potter and her husband Dr. William Potter of Palm Beach Garden, FL; brother and sister-in-law, Diane and Warren Newcomb and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by his son, Monsignor Steven Hurley at 12PM on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. George Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. There will be a visitation prior to the Mass beginning at 11am.

Interment will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.