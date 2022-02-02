Marion Baker Young, , “Baker”, 89, of Aquasco, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, January 28, 2022 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, in LaPlata, MD. He was born on November 5, 1932 in Aquasco, MD to the late Shelby Sinclair Young and Mae Baker Young.

He attended Gwynn Park High School, where he excelled at running track and playing soccer. Baker would go on to enlist in the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged and returned home to work for Thoms. Somerville Co. in Washington, D.C. Following this, he began his career in law enforcement. Baker was a respected member of the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years before his retirement in June 1992. He was very proud of his service to his country and community and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, American Legion, VFW and Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. He was also a Mason and Shriner.

Baker met and married the love of his life, Jane Duke Heaton. They celebrated over 65 years of marriage and welcomed six children. Baker and Jane enjoyed spending many winters in their home in Palm Coast, Florida and the summertime in Aquasco.

Baker was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Parrish. He loved riding his motorcycle, attending many trips with the Blue Knights and participating in the annual Rolling Thunder event. He also enjoyed the beach, taking many summer vacations to Ocean City and visiting the beaches while in Florida. He always planted and raised a wonderful vegetable garden every Summer. He had a great fondness of animals, especially his own beloved cats.

Although it may seem appropriate to mourn his passing, know he has been reunited with his parents and his children who left him too soon. Baker was a great man who would give you the shirt off his back or lend a helping hand when needed.

Baker is survived by his beloved wife, Jane H. Young of Aquasco, MD; children, Michael “Mikey” B. Young of Aquasco, MD, Jeffrey J. Young of Tacoma, Washington, Dawn Denise “Dee Dee” Russo (Neal) of Kensington, MD; eleven (11) grandchildren; and seven (7) great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and special friend Lieutenant James Temple. He was preceded in death by his children, Charles J. “Joey” Young, Steven B. “Stevey” Young and Pamela J. “Pammy” Young; and siblings, Roland S. Young and Charles S. Young.

The family will receive friends for Baker’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a brief Masonic service being held at 7:00 p.m., followed by prayers by The Reverend Christian Lehrer at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. An additional visitation will also take place on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with a procession to St. Mary’s Episcopal Cemetery, 22200 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD 20608 for a Burial Service immediately following.

Contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Parrish, 13500 Baden Westwood Rd, Brandywine, MD 220613 and the Tri-County Animal Shelter, 6707 Animal Shelter Rd, Hughesville, MD 20637.

