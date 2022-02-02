Curtis Lester Jordan, 66, of Clements, MD died on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with his loving family at his side.

Born July 14, 1955 in Washington, D.C. to the late Dearl Jordan and Anna Marie Miller Jordan.

Curtis retired from Mirant after 37 years, he was a diligent worker and had made many friends throughout his career. He also had many hobbies and interests that include hunting, and the outdoors and was a gun enthusiast. He enjoyed model cars and airplanes, and he was also very knowledgeable about many things, especially History. Curtis also loved his miniature schnauzers Layla & Danica & Border Collie Sammy.

He is survived by his wife Judy Lynn Jordan and his two children: Maranda Stieringer-Smith (Donald) of New Castle, DE and Curtis L. Jordan Jr. of Clements, MD and his four grandchildren, Carley Smith, Abbey Smith, Mackenzie Jordan and Lena Ann Jordan. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services are private.

