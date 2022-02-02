Tony Raymond Bean, 43, of California, MD passed away on January 17, 2022. Tony was born on September 20, 1978, in Leonardtown, MD. He was born just nine blissful months after the marriage of his parents, William B. Bean Jr. and Connie A. Bean of California, MD.

Tony was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Joe Bean, maternal grandmother, Addie Marie Biscoe, paternal grandparents, William B. Bean, Sr. and Gertrude Mae Bean, and great grandmothers, Gertrude Goldsmith, Edna Fannon and Lillian Gentry.

Tony was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1996. He started working for the family business, C.A. Bean Inc. while he was still in high school. In the early days, Tony and his brothers would leave school and head straight to the asphalt plant to fill silos for the next day’s work. He continued to work for the family as they expanded into paving the tri-county area. Tony did his best work when he was trying to avoid working, spending much of his time talking to everyone on the crew, inspectors, and anyone who would listen.

Tony enjoyed professional wrestling and his beloved Washington Redskins, watching both at any opportunity. Tony never met a stranger; he would talk to anyone and everyone even if it was simply to hear himself speak. The family considered him a professional joker for the sake of making others around him crack a smile. When getting the chance to speak with his nieces, he would make sure they knew he loved them and that they had the best uncles on the planet to watch over and protect them. He enjoyed spending time with his nephews and watching them fish, though he never took part himself, but making sure they had a few snacks (particularly his favorite Wendy’s Frostys).

Tony is survived by his parents; son, Riley Joseph Jones Bean; sisters, Theresa C. Bean (California, MD) and Stephanie L. Bean (Leonardtown, MD); brother, Shawn L. Bean (Leah) (California, MD); Nieces, Krishus E. Bean, Taylor M. Bean, and Laurel M. Bean; Nephews, Justin C. Harmon, Adam Vandrasco, Alex Vandrasco, and Camden W. Bean.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with Prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church, 43927 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow at Holy Face Catholic Cemetery, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Rice, Dennis Norris, William Holly Jr., Benny Redman, Tommy McCarson, Mikey Bowes, Daryl Hills, and Danny Catlett. Honorary Pallbearers will be Riley Jones Bean and Laurel M. Bean.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680 or a charitable fund of your choice.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.