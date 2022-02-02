Gloria Paxton Ausburn, 73 of Park Hall, MD passed away on January 29, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD with her loving family at her side.

Gloria was born on September 3, 1948 in Pelzer, SC to the late W.J. Paxton and Virginia James Paxton.

Gloria’s family was the joy of her life. On September 11, 1981, Gloria married her beloved husband, Gerald Ray Ausburn in Greenville, SC. Gloria and Gerald enjoyed 41 wonderful years of marriage and were an example of true love to everyone who had the pleasure of witnessing their love for each other. Her family was always her top priority and she was their biggest fan in every part of their lives. Her support of family and friends was unwavering in all they did. She was a loving, accepting, and perfect Mama to her grandchildren and many honorary grandchildren. She was strong in her faith and this was evidenced by how she treated loved ones and strangers alike with love and kindness. She and Gerald loved vacationing with family in Myrtle Beach and admiring the beauty of the mountains in Skyline Drive in the Fall. She worked as a contractor supporting multiple programs at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Patuxent River, retiring after 30 years in 2019. She leaves a legacy of love for her family and friends and a beauty of spirit that shined on all around her.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is also survived by her son, Donnie Ray “Buddy” Hooper, Jr. (Heather) of Piney Point, MD; her siblings: Leon Paxton (Susan) of Piedmont, SC, Kathy Hood of Piedmont, SC, and Debra Smith (Gary) of Williamston, SC; and two grandchildren, William and Matthew Hooper. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated by Deacon Joel Carpenter on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD. The Prayer Service will also be live streamed beginning at 7:00 p.m. via the funeral home website at Broadcasts for Brinsfield Funeral Home – Leonardtown, MD (boxcast.tv).

Servings as pallbearers will be Will Hooper, Matt Hooper, Tyler Lang, Mike Jordan, Ray Chainay, and Mike Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.