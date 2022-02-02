Maurice Owen Toon departed this life suddenly on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Maurice was born and raised in Lexington Park, MD to the late Patrick Henry and Mary Toon on May 10, 1956. He was a loving and devoted father to his only daughter, the late LaKieta Toon. Maurice was united in holy matrimony to Mae Batts on September 29, 2001. Although they were separated in miles, their family connection never wavered, and they remained very close.

Maurice was educated in the St. Mary’s County School System. After completing high school, he enlisted in the Navy and served from July 1978 until he was medically discharged in January 1980. Maurice didn’t talk much about the time he spent serving in the military, but he was a proud Navy man. After retiring from the military Maurice worked various jobs and finally retired from Cheltenham Youth Facility (Boy’s Village).

Maurice accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Forest Heights, MD. Although Maurice did not attend church on a regular basis, he did confess that he loved the Lord. Maurice was a devoted Washington Football Team (Redskins) fan. He loved his team. He also enjoyed watching Westerns and Wrestling. He loved his family. He spent many hours with his beloved brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousin. Of all the people he touched, his most proud achievement in life was his daughter LaKieta who supported him with all her heart. They shared the love of cooking, and she was his rock. LaKieta watched over her father until her death in August of 2021. Maurice’s heart was broken with her passing.

He was predeceased in death by his father, Patrick Henry Toon and mother Mary Elnedda George Toon; daughter, LaKieta Toon, uncles, William “Buddy” Lennon, and aunts Nellie Ruth Winston (Dabney Carr Winston), Shirley Jones (Landy Jones), Geraldine Lennon, Lillian McEachin, and Carrie Lewis; His brother, James W. Toon Sr., sister-in-law, Edna Pinkney-Toon, and brother-in-laws, Brice Hall and Mike Smith

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Mae Toon, two stepsons, Michael McIver and Andre Batts, one stepdaughter, Felica McIver, three sisters, Mary Larnice Hall, ReDahlia Marguerite Curtis, and Bonita Maria Smith; one brother Patrick Lionel Toon; one very special cousin, Willie Eugene Lennon and a special sister-in-law, Deborah Wilcox; four aunts, Betty Edwards Maxton; Jean Lennon, Sylvia Duncan and Sallie Lennon; five uncles, Herman Lennon (Thomasenia), James Leroy Lennon (Lucille), Shady Lennon, Thomas Lennon (Jennie) and John Lennon (Theresa); eight nieces, Debora Pinkney, Sabrina Holloway, Sonja Lynn Bray Taylor, Marian Deon Passalaqua (Brian), Renata Toon, Kendrea Jones (Stan), Jocelyn Toon and Daijah Toon; five nephews, Thomas Pinkney, James W. Toon, Jr., Lamar M. Curtis (Raquel), Alonzo Dent and Kyle Toon (Ahjanae), along with a host of other beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other family members.

