Maryland State Police Recognizes Captain Milton Taylor as Black History Month Begins

“As we begin Black History Month, the Maryland State Police wants to recognize the legacy and accomplishments of the late Captain Milton Taylor.

Captain Taylor became the first Black Maryland state trooper when he accepted an appointment to the police academy on July 8, 1957. The then 24-year-old Taylor served his community as a trooper while enduring prejudices of the era.

For his first assignment, he was placed in the Investigation-Identification Division. He worked through the ranks becoming a trooper first class, corporal and sergeant to a detective sergeant in just over 12 years.

In 1973, Second Lieutenant Taylor was named chief of the Domestic Intelligence Unit and remained there for two years until he was named commander of the Criminal Investigation Section.

Lt. Taylor transferred to Planning and Research then to Automotive Safety Enforcement Division.

In 1980, he was promoted to Captain and placed on the Field Operations Bureau staff, making him the highest ranking African-American state trooper.

After more than 25 years of service, Taylor retired on July 1, 1982.

Captain Taylor was the first inductee into the Howard County African-American Museum on May 23, 1994. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 82.”

