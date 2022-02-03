Huntingtown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad Announces 321 Bingo is Back with Big Prizes!

321 BINGO is BACK! Over $8000 in Pay Outs!!! Click here to purchase your reservation, details below!
On Saturday, March 19, 2022, doors open at 4:oo p.m., reservation required – Limited to 100 Players – $150.00 Entry fee includes:
- Catered Dinner by Dream Weavers Catering & Events
- Two Large Bingo Packets – 24 Games!
- Packet Includes ALL games played during regular BINGO, Including SPECIALS and COVERALLS!
PRIZES!
- Regular Bingo Games Pay $100
- Specials Pay $250
- $3000, $2000, $1000 Coverall guaranteed (no min #)
Early Bird – Starts at 5:00 p.m.
- $20 for all four Early Bird games Packets – total of 12 games
- HVFD takes 50% of take in, Payout based on 50% divided by 4 games!
Pull Tabs!!!!
Available throughout the event – last sale of pull tabs after game 12
Bingo Program – Click HERE.
Doors Open 4PM
Early Bird 5PM
Dinner Buffet 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., and Regular Bingo starts 6:30 p.m.
Dinner Menu by Dream Weavers Catering
- Fried Chicken
- Mashed Potatoes
- Green Beans
- Salad & Rolls
- Sodas, Water, Coffee
Cash Bar
Must be 21 and over to purchase Alcohol and must have a valid ID
Due to limited space and distancing of players, ONLY players that have purchased an advance reservation will be allowed to enter, No guests may attend with a Player, No walk-ins will be permitted, Masks are recommended but not required. NO REFUNDS
Let’s Play BINGO!!!!
Purchase your Reservation NOW by clicking here!