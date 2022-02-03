Huntingtown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad Announces 321 Bingo is Back with Big Prizes!

February 3, 2022

321 BINGO is BACK! Over $8000 in Pay Outs!!! Click here to purchase your reservation, details below!

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, doors open at 4:oo p.m., reservation required – Limited to 100 Players – $150.00 Entry fee includes:

  • Catered Dinner by Dream Weavers Catering & Events
  • Two Large Bingo Packets – 24 Games!
  • Packet Includes ALL games played during regular BINGO, Including SPECIALS and COVERALLS!

PRIZES!

  • Regular Bingo Games Pay $100
  • Specials Pay $250
  • $3000, $2000, $1000 Coverall guaranteed (no min #)

Early Bird – Starts at 5:00 p.m.

  • $20 for all four Early Bird games Packets – total of 12 games
  • HVFD takes 50% of take in, Payout based on 50% divided by 4 games!

Pull Tabs!!!!

Available throughout the event – last sale of pull tabs after game 12

Bingo Program – Click HERE.

Doors Open 4PM

Early Bird 5PM

Dinner Buffet 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., and Regular Bingo starts 6:30 p.m.

Dinner Menu by Dream Weavers Catering

  • Fried Chicken
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Green Beans
  • Salad & Rolls
  • Sodas, Water, Coffee

Cash Bar

Must be 21 and over to purchase Alcohol and must have a valid ID

Due to limited space and distancing of players, ONLY players that have purchased an advance reservation will be allowed to enter, No guests may attend with a Player, No walk-ins will be permitted, Masks are recommended but not required. NO REFUNDS

Let’s Play BINGO!!!!

Purchase your Reservation NOW by clicking here!

