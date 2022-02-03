No Injuries Reported After Rollover Collision in Solomons

On Friday, January 28, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of South Solomons Island Road and HG Trueman Road in Solomons, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one patient with no injuries and a commercial van off the roadway and into the wooded area.

Firefighters assisted with cutting of trees and branches in order for the vehicle to be recovered.

The operator signed care refusal forms on the scene, and no injuries were reported.

All units returned to service at approximately 4:00 p.m..

All photos courtesy of the Solomons Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad. Join them today!

