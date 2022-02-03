St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summonses Served – January 2022

01/02/22- Janeice Nicole Underwood, age 34 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Gardiner# 369.

01/02/22- Tiarra Lashelle Brooks, age 37 of Lexington Park- Neglect of Minor by Cpl. White# 200.

01/04/22- Herbert Norris Shannon, age 46 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

01/04/22- Alita Nicole Myles, age 57 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

01/05/22- Joseph William Adams, age 30 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia by Dep. McLean# 400.

01/08/22- Shaniya Curshawn Mason, age 21 of Lexington Park- Theft Scheme by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

01/09/22- Lucas Graham Hockaday, age 20 of Leonardtown- Malicious Destruction of Property by Lt. Smith# 177.

01/09/22- Mia Isabel Campbell, age 36 of Lexington Park- Failure to Control Vehicle Speed, Reckless Driving, and Negligent Driving by DFC. Snyder# 342.

01/11/22- Heather Lynn Jones, age 32 of Great Mills- Neglect of Minor by Dep. Katulich# 363.

01/12/22- Joseph Ross West, age 32 of Mechanicsville- Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

01/12/22- Kenneth John Edward Norris, age 25 of Ridge- Theft Scheme by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

01/13/22- Ernesto Velez, age 57 of Lexington Park- Peeping Tom by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

01/13/22- Carl Allen Roberson, age 67 of Newberg- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Haas# 367.

01/14/22- Wyatt Corey Herriman, age 34 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Rycyzyn# 350.



01/14/22- Brandon Joseph Nicholson, age 29 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving, and Failure to Stop After Accident Involving Damage by Dep. Wilson# 379.

01/14/22- Jamie Lynn Zedek, age 44 of California- Assault 2nd Degree and Theft by Dep. Gardiner# 369.

01/14/22- Shaquan Tyiera Bush, age 29 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Salas# 358.

01/14/22- Soufiane Cisse, age 42 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

01/14/22- Samantha Len Burch, age 26 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Budd# 325.

01/17/22- Jonathan Michael Weston, age 18 of Mechanicsville- Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking, Burglary 2nd & 4th Degree, and Theft by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

01/17/22- Kevin Tyler Coleman, age 29 of Scotland- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by DFC. Hersh# 343.

01/17/22- Stephanie Len Burch, age 47 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Haas# 367.

01/17/22- Lamar Kevin Jarel Nolan, age 35 of Mechanicsville- Theft, Theft Scheme, and Credit Card-Steal Another’s by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

01/18/22- Raphael Andre Maston, age 36 of Mechanicsville- Threat of Arson by DFC.T. Snyder# 342.

01/20/22- Tiffany Monique Farmer, age 33 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Deinert# 401.

01/20/22- Jessica Elizabeth Alvey, age 20 of Callaway- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Morgan# 384.

01/20/22- Craig Alan Brooks, age 43 of Leonardtown- Indecent Exposure by Dep. Salas# 358.

01/20/22- Lisa Allison Kohut, age 59 of Leonardtown- Child Abuse 2nd Degree-Custodian and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Shubrooks# 389.

01/22/22- Alexus Christine Fogle, age 23 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Graves# 354.

01/23/22- Robert James Grinder, age 32 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Jerew# 372.

01/24/22- Ashley Nicole Thomas, age 35 of Great Mills- Rogue and Vagabond and Theft by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

01/24/22- Dennis Michael Stone, age 42 of Drayden- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.



01/24/22- Melvin David Hertzler, age 25 of Mechanicsville- Malicious Destruction of Property and Trespass-Posted Property by DFC. Shelko# 326.

01/24/22- Devin Thomas Stockman, age 25 of Mechanicsville- Malicious Destruction of Property and Trespass-Posted Property by DFC. Shelko# 326.

01/24/22- John J Stoltzfus, age 21 of Mechanicsville- Malicious Destruction of Property and Trespass-Private Property by DFC. Shelko# 326.

01/25/22- Tyler Allan Cox, age 25 of Mechanicsville- Theft and Theft Scheme by DFC. Shelko# 326.

01/27/22- Natalie Velasquez, age 28 of Chaptico- Theft by Dep. Graves# 354.

01/28/22- April Jean Mister, age 50 of Leonardtown- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Salas# 358.

01/29/22- Patrick Scott Slaughter, age 30 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

01/30/22- Bryan Wayne Duvall, age 52 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Shelko# 326.

01/31/22- Todd Channing Hensel, age 58 Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Burgess# 355.

01/31/22- James Lee Ragan, age 52 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Burgess# 355.

01/31/22- Kevin Bryan Wright, age 37 of Leonardtown- Rogue and Vagabond by Dep. Edelen# 330.