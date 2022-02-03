UPDATE: Police Investigating Murder on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park

UPDATE 2/3/2022 @ 10:45 a.m.: On February 3, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21100 block of Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for the check the welfare of a male subject lying on the ground.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the male victim who was deceased. Detectives and crime lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

The victim has been positively identified however his name will not be released by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office until next of kin has been notified.

The victim is a male, age 33 from Great Mills.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as warranted.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200 extension 78043 or by email at [email protected].

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

