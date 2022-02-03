Police in St. Mary’s County Arrest California Man on Multiple Drug and Gun Charges

February 3, 2022
On February 2, 2022, detectives from the Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST) and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence of Nicholas Walter Bond, age 33 of California.

The warrant was executed in the 45200 block of Abell Drive in California. Detectives seized a significant quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and other controlled dangerous substances (CDS), along with ammunition, CDS paraphernalia and a firearm. Bond is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a disqualifying offense.

Bond was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

  • CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute (three counts)
  • CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (three counts)
  • CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia (three counts)
  • Firearm Traffic/Drug Trafficking Crime
  • Rifle/Shotgun Possession With Felony Conviction
  • Rifle/Shotgun Possession-Disqualified Person
  • Illegal Possession of Ammunition

