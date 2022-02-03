Oxon Hill Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Charles County, Police Recovered “Ghost Gun” with Extended Magazine

February 3, 2022

Brandun Kristian Queen, 25, of Oxon Hill

On January 29, 2022, at 11:11 p.m., patrol officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Leonardtown Road and Mattawoman Beantown Road after observing a speeding violation.

During the stop, officers learned the driver did not have a driver’s license. Further, a gun with an extended magazine was observed in the area of the driver’s seat.

Brandun Kristian Queen, 25, of Oxon Hill, was arrested without incident. A semi-automatic 9mm “ghost gun” – meaning a gun that lacks a serial number – with a 30 round, fully loaded magazine was recovered in addition to suspected marijuana.

Queen was charged with possession of a loaded firearm, illegally transporting a firearm, and other related charges.

On January 31, Queen was released from the detention center by a district court commissioner after posting ten percent of a $2,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

This entry was posted on February 3, 2022 at 1:11 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, Prince George's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.