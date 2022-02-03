Oxon Hill Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Charles County, Police Recovered “Ghost Gun” with Extended Magazine

On January 29, 2022, at 11:11 p.m., patrol officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Leonardtown Road and Mattawoman Beantown Road after observing a speeding violation.

During the stop, officers learned the driver did not have a driver’s license. Further, a gun with an extended magazine was observed in the area of the driver’s seat.

Brandun Kristian Queen, 25, of Oxon Hill, was arrested without incident. A semi-automatic 9mm “ghost gun” – meaning a gun that lacks a serial number – with a 30 round, fully loaded magazine was recovered in addition to suspected marijuana.

Queen was charged with possession of a loaded firearm, illegally transporting a firearm, and other related charges.

On January 31, Queen was released from the detention center by a district court commissioner after posting ten percent of a $2,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.