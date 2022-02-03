AUDIO: Police Conducting Death Investigation in Waldorf After Subject is Found Deceased in Wooded Area

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 1:26 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 3046 Waldorf Market Place in Waldorf, for the reported subject laying in the wooded area with unknown breathing status.

The 911 caller reported while they were running in the area, they came across a subject wearing a camo jacket and jeans laying face down in the wooded area, and advised they were unsure if the subject was breathing.

Firefighters arrived in the area and upon further investigation, crews located the subject approximately 200 feet from Berry Road.

The victim was pronounced deceased upon arrival of emergency medical personnel.

Police are currently conducting a death investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Death-Investigation-in-Waldorf-2-3-2022.mp3