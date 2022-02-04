Jennifer Hunt Promoted to CFO and General Manager at Maryland International Raceway

In addition to the plentiful positive changes for the upcoming 2022 season, MIR and Royce Miller are proud to announce that Jennifer Hunt will assume a new role as both the Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of the historic track. “I am excited to begin my new role here at MIR. This is a wonderful opportunity to work with series and event promoters to continue bringing the best national drag racing events to the best racetrack in the country.” Hunt stated.

Hunt has been working alongside Royce Miller for more than a decade, starting her career at MIR back in January of 2010. She’s held multiple roles during her tenure, with her most notable and recent role being the Office Manager, Graphics Coordinator, and Accounting and HR Manager. Hunt’s dedication and enthusiasm for MIR and the track are visible in all her work and will continue to elevate MIR as a premier racing destination.

Hunt also recognizes the significance of MIR’s world-class crew and is excited to increase her involvement in supporting the staff in her new role. “I’m especially looking forward to working alongside Gene Herbert, the Director of Operations, on more track-side business, as well as supporting Royce in scaling back his role so that he can spend more time with his family, while leading a team of the best track officials in the business!”

Royce stated, “The first person I spoke to outside of my immediate family about buying the track back was Jenn. I wanted to be sure she was on board and committed to the craziness that operating a track can be before I committed to the purchase. Jenn has the experience, knowledge, and relationships with all the staff, co-promoters, sanction body, vendors, sponsors, racers and more that makes her fit the bill for this position perfectly. She will be taking on many more responsibilities in the day-to-day business and directing staff to allow me to focus more on business development and facility improvements — and yes, maybe soon some time off. Jenn has excellent technical and people skills and is going to be an awesome General Manager!”

Royce further stated, “I feel blessed and am proud to have Jenn and our dedicated staff by my side to take MIR into this next chapter of this storied facility.”