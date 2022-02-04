Calvert County 2022 Primary Election Mail-in Ballot Request Forms Mailed to Voters

The Calvert County Board of Elections informs citizens that voters who wish to vote by mail in the state’s 2022 Primary Election will need to submit a mail-in ballot request form before June 21, 2022. The Maryland State Board of Elections began mailing ballot request forms to registered voters earlier this week.

Maryland’s 2022 Primary Election will be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

This year, Maryland state law (HB1048 and SB683) requires that election officials send all voters a form to request a mail-in ballot. Voters who wish to vote by mail-in ballot are urged to return their applications as quickly as possible using the included postage-paid return envelope. Completed forms may be mailed or voters may submit their form in the Election Board drop box located outside the Community Resources Building at 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick. To receive a mail-in ballot for the primary election, return envelopes must be received by June 21, 2022.

Alternatively, voters can request a mail-in ballot online if they have a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID card. To complete an application online, visit vote.md.gov/NeedBallot. Voters may also request a form by calling the Calvert County Board of Elections at 410-535-2214.

Anyone who intends to vote in person should not return the form.

Ballots are being mailed to registered voters in phases. This first phase of request forms for the primary election are addressed to registered Democrats and registered Republicans. Voters registered with other political parties, such as the Green Party and Libertarian Party, and unaffiliated voters will receive a request form in a second phase of mailers if there is a primary election in their school board district. Request forms for these voters will be mailed after the deadline for candidates to file for office, so that election officials will know where there are contested school board elections. There will be a final phase of mailers after the primary election for all other registered voters.

To vote by mail, you must be registered to vote in Maryland. Visit www.elections.maryland.gov to register to vote, look up voter information, request a ballot, become an election judge and find more information about the 2022 Primary Election.