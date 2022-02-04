Charles County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Lieutenant Clarence Black for Black History Month

Charles County Sheriff’s Office release. “Throughout Black History Month we will celebrate our outstanding officers and employees, and their contributions to our community.

Lieutenant Clarence Black, #365, has been serving with the CCSO for nearly 21 years. Originally from Hyattsville and Laurel, Maryland, Lt. Black served in the U.S. Navy for five years before attending and graduating from the Montgomery County Police Academy. He worked for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission Police prior to working in Charles County.

Here, he has served in the Patrol Division, Community Oriented Policing Unit, and School Resource. He is also a father to a 19-year-old son and has always enjoyed coaching youth and high school sports.

His greatest inspirations are his father, Clarence Allen Black Jr., (12/1/1946 – 10/6/2016), a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran who served in Vietnam and 26 year veteran with Metropolitan Police Department, and General Benjamin Oliver Davis Jr., (12/18/1912 – 7/4/2002), who served in the United States Air Force and was the First Black Brigadier General in the U.S. Air Force.

“Although no ethnic group’s history can be contained or limited to a month, I feel Black History Month is a time to honor our ancestors and those who paved the way for our generation: their excellence, motivation, and contributions as they strove to achieve greatness despite their circumstances.”

When asked what motivates him to make an impact in our community, he said:

“The community itself, even during these difficult, challenging and changing times which have put a strain on police/community relations. Our community continues to be respectful and supportive while showing trust and confidence in the abilities of the Sheriff’s Office. What best motivates me can be summarized by a quote given by Sir Robert Peel, “The police are the public and the public are the police, the police being only members of the public who are paid to give full attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence.”