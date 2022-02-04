Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Conduct Homeless Outreach in Prince Frederick Area

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Support Services Unit (SSU) and Special Operations Team (SOT) conducted a homeless outreach in the Prince Frederick, MD area.

The purpose of the operation was to identify individuals who may need assistance in our community. During the canvas, Sheriff’s Office drones were utilized to identify old encampments and occupied areas.

Individuals contacted were referred to the appropriate community resources and all information will be distributed to our various community partners for follow up.

