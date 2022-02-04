Remembering “Rollin'” Nolan Ray Scully

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office press release – Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office solemnly mark the five-year anniversary of the passing of Sgt. “Rollin'” Nolan Ray Scully, who died on Feb. 4, 2017 at the age of 4.

Born in Leonardtown to parents Ruth Rebecca Rogers Scully and Jonathan Patrick Scully, Nolan bravely fought a rare soft-tissue cancer for a year and a half.

Nolan loved firefighters, police and all emergency first-responders. “Nolan Ray was a fierce Protector, especially to his Mommy,” his 2017 obituary said. “It was no surprise when he became adamant that he wanted nothing more than to be a ‘policeman’ and he became just that being sworn in for the first time” by the Philadelphia Police Commissioner. “Nolan Ray wanted to be a one-of-a-kind policeman,” his obituary said.

Not only was Nolan made an honorary sergeant by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, an active patrol cruiser was also named after him.

In 2018, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office established an annual award for noncommissioned officers. The Sgt. Nolan Scully Memorial NCO Award is presented to a sworn sergeant who possesses a selfless and fearless leadership style and consistently displays the attributes of a problem solver, motivator and mentor to their subordinates.

“Nolan’s courage and bravery in battling cancer set an example to us all when we think we’re going through challenges in our own lives,” Sheriff Cameron said. “Despite his battle with cancer, Nolan never lost his innocence, happiness and love for his family and never lost his desire to help those in the community in their time of need when he got older. Nolan would have made a fine addition to the ranks of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, but his spirit will live on so long as we remember his example,” Cameron said.

In May 2018, Sgt. Robert C. Merritt was the first member of the Sheriff’s Office to be bestowed with the Sgt. Rollin Nolan Scully Memorial NCO Award for his professional excellence.

Since then, the award has gone to Sgt. Cory Ellis, Sgt. Sarah Smith and Sgt. Scott Ruest.

The Sheriff’s Office misses you, Nolan, but your spirit lives on in our ranks.



– To honor Nolan Scully this month we have decided to cook some pulled pork sandwiches! Each sandwich will come with a bag of chips and a cookie! All proceeds will be donated to the Nolan Scully Scholarship Foundation!

For those that don’t know Nolan’s story, he was a young boy from Leonardtown, MD. Nolan was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a very rare form of cancer. Nolan fought this battle for a year and a half. Unfortunately 5 years ago today February 2 2022, Nolan lost that battle. Nolan was a shining light to his community and all that new him. We would like to honor him by helping donate some money to his foundation. I encourage you to check out the Nolan Strong Facebook page to learn more about this remarkable young man and his brave fight!

A donation of $15/per meal is suggested!

Pick ups will be at my house in Clements, MD on Feb 27, 2022! I will reach out to you a few days prior to the event to confirm your order!

If you want to sign up, please do so sooner rather than later. I need to be able to get pork butts and with some stores having limitations, it may take a few trips!

CLICK HERE to sign up!

