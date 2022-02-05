Maryland International Raceway Regrets to Announce Passing of Head Car Show Judge Greg Grifana

MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (February 4th, 2022) – It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Greg Grifana. Greg was the head car show judge at MIR as well as many other shows and organizations. “Greg has done my car shows here at MIR for the 30-plus years that I have been here,” stated track owner Royce Miller. Greg was a fellow gear head that enjoyed and appreciated cool cars, trucks, and bikes. Greg, along with his wife Bertie and their crew, handled the shows from parking and registration, to judging and awards.

Royce added, “It really hurts when you lose someone that you have worked with for so long that was such a vital part of the organization.” Bertie and senior judge Jake McSparron, along with the rest of the G.S. Grifana Car Shows Inc crew, have committed to continuing the legacy of judging that Greg started, in his honor. Royce further expressed, “I will miss you, my friend, and I thank you for all the years of great car shows here at MIR.”

Gregory Scott Grifana, age 63, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Bertie); his children, Sarah Grifana, Heather Lynn, and Jeffery Ferrell; sister, Marlene Puskar; brother, Philip Grifana Sr.; cousin, Kim Hicks; many nephews and nieces; and his great great nephew, Benjamin. Preceding him in death were his parents Camille and Margaret Ann Grifana; his grandparents; and his best friend and fellow car enthusiast, Dale Hocking.

Greg was born in Greensburg, PA and moved to Northern Virginia where he graduated from Falls Church High School. He met and married the love of his life, Bertie, in 2001, and settled in Virginia Beach, VA in 2007. Greg was a 38 year veteran CDL Class A Truck Driver and for the past fourteen years Greg has worked for Service Transfer Inc in Chesapeake VA. Greg was best known for his professional car show judging, as well as automotive and motorcycle building and racing. Greg was also a Founding Father of the Northern Virginia Street Machines in 1977.

In earlier years, he participated in The World of Wheels where he was awarded ISCA Eastern Division Grand Champion 1997, which led to his certification as an Official ISCA Show Judge. He also participated in the Hot Rod Power Tour in 1998, 1999, and numerous indoor/outdoor car shows all along the eastern coast, including the Turkey Run, Street Rod Nationals, Goodguys, Myrtle Beach, Daytona Bike Week, Corvette America, Bellefonte Cruise, Carlisle Productions, Ocean City Cruise Fest, and PT Cruisers, just to name a few.

For the past 16 years, Greg has promoted, produced, directed and professionally judged bike, car and truck events at Maryland International Raceway, to include: Super Chevy, PINKS, US Big Rig Nationals, NOPI, IMSTAR, Presidents Cup, Carlisle Truck Nationals, PT Cruisers, and Biketoberfest. Greg is also a H.O.G. Member and a former member of The Tidewater Chapter of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Greg supported several local charity events, including Disabled Veterans, Wounded Warrior, SPCA, March of Dimes, and Children’s Performance Workshop against Child Abuse located in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Greg was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was genuinely loved by many, and he will be deeply missed. We take comfort in knowing that Greg is now at peace in his eternal resting place. A future memorial ride will be organized in his honor. Date to be determined.

To help offset unexpected medical costs, a GoFundMe account has been set up: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-greg-grifanas-medical-exspenses