Impaired Driving Suspected After Head-on Collision in Hollywood Injures Two

On Friday, February 4, 2022, at approximately 3:53 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 23918 Hollywood Road and Tin Top Hill Lane in Hollywood, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

18 firefighters from Hollywood and Leonardtown responded and found two vehicles in the roadway involved in a head-on style collision with one subject trapped.

Crews extricated the trapped victim in under 7 minutes from arrival.

A helicopter was requested, however, all were down due to weather.

One victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The second victim was transported to an area trauma center by ground.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the collision. Impaired driving is suspected and charges are pending.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a second motor vehicle collision with injuries less than a quarter mile from the original scene at approximately 4:04 p.m., one person was transported to an area hospital, and at least one patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

