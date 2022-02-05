Raymond B. “Arby” Brown, 70, of Great Mills, MD, passed away on January 4, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on September 5, 1951 in Maryland, Arby was the son of the late Mary B. Moore Brown and Abraham B. Brown, Jr. Arby was the loving husband of Sandra Brown, whom he married in Leonardtown, MD. Arby is survived by his children Brian Brown of Great Mills, MD, John Bailey (Leslie) of Beaver Falls, PA, his siblings James Moore of North Beach, MD and Carl Corley of Ocean Isle, NC, as well as three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Bailey, and his siblings John Moore, Margaret McMahon, and Grace Vallandingham.

Arby graduated from Great Mills High School. He served the United State Marine Corps from January 20, 1972, to January 19, 1976. While serving in the United State Marine Corp., he earned the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal (1st Award and Second Good conduct Medal). He was honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal.

Arby worked as an Aircraft Inspector for DynCorp and Amentum. He enjoyed ham radio projects. Arby was a 911 Coordinator for St. Mary’s County Emergency Operations Center and a past volunteer of the Lexington Park Vol. Fire Department, which is currently the Bay District Vol. Fire Dept.

The family will be having a Celebration of Life Ceremony on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the Bay District Vol. Fire Department – Braddock Hall, 46900 S. Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.