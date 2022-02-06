PG Police and MPD Collaboration Leads to Arrest of 13-Year-Old and 17-Year-Old Suspects in Connection with Armed Robbery String

Two juveniles from Prince George’s County are charged in connection with a string of armed robberies that took place in the county on Wednesday.

One juvenile, a 13-year-old male, is charged in connection with five armed robberies. A second juvenile, a 17-year-old male, is charged with two of those robberies.

In a little more than two hours on Wednesday, a total of five citizen armed robberies were reported, and based on initial reports were believed to be connected.

In each case, callers reported the suspects were driving a black Toyota Camry. No victims were injured during the robberies.

Here is a breakdown of when and where the robberies were reported:

11:20 am – 6300 block of Central Avenue in Capitol Heights

12:57 pm – 8500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Lanham

1:18 pm – 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover

1:18 pm – 3400 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover

1:31 pm – 7500 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights

Shortly after the last robbery, patrol officers observed the suspect vehicle on Marlboro Pike. A pursuit was authorized. That pursuit ended on Suitland Parkway at Sheridan Street in Southeast, Washington DC. With the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects were arrested after bailing out of their car. Two pellet pistols were recovered at the scene of the bailout.

The suspects remain in custody in Washington DC. The PGPD also arrested the 13-year-old suspect on November 15, 2021, on Marlboro Pike and charged him with a gun offense. The two suspects are charged as juveniles in connection with the armed robberies on Wednesday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department appreciates the collaboration and assistance from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call detectives at 301-772-4911. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)