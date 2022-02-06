La Plata Police Department Honors Local Community Difference Makers During Black History Month: Sandy Washington

The La Plata Police Department Honors Local Community Difference Makers During Black History Month: LPPD honors Mrs. Sandy Washington.

Mrs. Sandy Washington has worked and lived in the Southern Maryland community for over 35-years addressing its needs. Her background in social work and her desire to serve was the driving force to establish an organization that would utilize those gifts.

In 1998, she co-founded LifeStyles of Maryland Foundation, Inc., whose mission is to provide compassionate programs and services that meet the needs of those who are underserved in our community resulting in Help, Hope and Transformation. Although the organization is located in La Plata, MD, they provide assistance to residents throughout Southern Maryland. Mrs. Washington and the organization have been recognized throughout the State of Maryland for their dedication to serving those who are homeless, from street outreach to more permanent housing initiatives.

She is the Vice-President of the Maples Foundation and the Maples Limited Liability Corp., which provides affordable senior housing for over 93 senior citizens in Charles County. Her knowledge of organizational development allowed her to develop the Regional Alzheimer’s office in Southern Maryland, before establishing LifeStyles. Mrs. Washington has received a number of gubernatorial appointments that includes the Judicial Nominating Committee and Medical Cannabis Commission. She was inducted into the Community Foundation of Southern Maryland’s Philanthropy Hall of Fame in 2017. She works closely with the local and state government agencies and community organizations. During her local, state, and federal committee appointments, Mrs. Washington has stayed close to the community and brings to the forefront the needs of the community.

Mrs. Washington also serves on the board of directors of the Charles County Chamber of Commerce, Dorchester Community Center as Vice-chair, The Indian Head Grocery Initiative Advisory Council; and she also chairs the regional Homeless Coalition representing Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s counties.

Mrs. Washington was appointed by the Secretary of Health, Dennis Schrader, to be a member of the Maryland Department of Health’s Advisory Committee on Minority Health; Appointed by Governor Hogan to the Judicial Nominating Committee, The Maryland Efficient Grant Application Council and as a cancer survivor to serve as a Commissioner on the Medical Cannabis. Commission for the state.

