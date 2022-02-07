Charles County Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery in Waldorf

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at approximately 10:57 p.m., officers responded to a fast food restaurant located in the 2000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the report of an armed robbery.

Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect wearing all black clothing entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun, stole money, and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective R. Smith at 301-609-6504. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.