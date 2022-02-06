Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Activity / Trespassing at Thomas Stone High School

February 6, 2022

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, at approximately 1:33 p.m., Thomas Stone High School officials received a report that a trespasser was in the school with a weapon.

The school was immediately placed in a Hold status.

After a search and investigation, School Resource Officer PFC Payne determined a group of five unknown individuals had entered and exited the building prior to police arrival.

There is no evidence that any of the individuals had any weapons. Officers checked the surrounding area with negative results.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PFC Payne at 301-932-2222. Tipsters that want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS

