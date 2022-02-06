Calvert and St. Mary’s County Firefighters Take Part in Local SkillsUSA Competition

The SkillsUSA Championships are career competition events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.

On Saturday, February 6, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County travelled to the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department in Calvert County to participate.

The competition consisted of various disciplines with the Fire Service and decided who would represent at the State level.

Cadets competed in a mock interview, knot tying, a CPAT and a written test.

Two of the five Solomons VFD Cadets placed 2nd and 3rd place sending them to the next lever at State.

SkillsUSA is a partnership with the Career and Technology Academy through the Calvert County Public Schools, students, and the industry to ensure we have a skilled workforce in the USA. We would like to congratulate all winners and participants in this skilled program. A special thank you to Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department for hosting this event!

All photos are courtesy of the Huntingtown, St. Leonard, and Solomons Volunteer Fire Departments.

