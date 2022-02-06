Police Investigating Incident Near Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, Suspect Attempted to Lure Four Juveniles Females to Vehicle

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 3:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf for multiple reports of suspicious activity.

The complainants, all juvenile females, reported an adult male approached them as they were walking home and attempted to lure them into his vehicle.

The man is described as a black male in his late teens or early twenties with short facial hair. The suspect was driving an older 4-door silver passenger car.

The Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols in the area, and urge anyone who sees this vehicle or has information pertaining to this case to call our non-emergency line at 301-932-2222. Detective J. Smith is investigating.