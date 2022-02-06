Police Investigating Incident Near Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, Suspect Attempted to Lure Four Juveniles Females to Vehicle

February 6, 2022

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 3:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf for multiple reports of suspicious activity.

The complainants, all juvenile females, reported an adult male approached them as they were walking home and attempted to lure them into his vehicle.

The man is described as a black male in his late teens or early twenties with short facial hair. The suspect was driving an older 4-door silver passenger car.

The Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols in the area, and urge anyone who sees this vehicle or has information pertaining to this case to call our non-emergency line at 301-932-2222. Detective J. Smith is investigating.

 

This entry was posted on February 6, 2022 at 10:25 am and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Education, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.