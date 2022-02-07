SCAM ALERT: Police Warn of Active Phone Scams in Calvert Area

Citizens should be aware of a phone scam that is currently active in our area. Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies have received reports that scammers claiming to be from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office have contacted citizens in regards to an outstanding warrant for an unpaid traffic ticket or other violation, threatening immediate arrest and/or criminal charges unless a fine is promptly paid.

The impersonator:

Spoofs a legitimate police agency phone number, using a real name of a law enforcement officer in an attempt to gain the trust of the victim;

Tells the community member the call is being recorded; and

Tells the community member they missed a court appearance or jury duty.

The caller states they need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest or they may turn themselves in to jail.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reminds you to be aware that:

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will never call individuals and demand or request money from community members, under any circumstances.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or any other legitimate law enforcement agency does not call citizens seeking payment for outstanding traffic citations or warrants.

Impersonators claiming to collect debts may try to instill fear in potential victims to persuade them to forward money.

No government agency of any kind takes gift cards as payment.

If you receive a similar call, disconnect without providing any personal information or taking any instructions from the caller. Contact your local law enforcement agency to verify any questions you may have.

For more information, the FBI maintains a list of common scams and provides safety tips. Visit https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety.