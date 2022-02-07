Gunther “Bear” Jaster, age 75, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Lexington Park, Maryland. He was born on December 07, 1946, in Germany, to the late Herman and Else Jaster of Swartz Creek, Michigan. Gunther leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Monica Jaster. Gunther is survived by his 3 children, daughter Rachelle and husband Matthew Osborne of Leonardtown, Maryland, son Scott and wife Amanda Jaster of Lexington Park, Maryland, daughter Stacy Jaster of Lexington Park, Maryland; 14 grandchildren, Cameron, Carliegh, Lauryn, Lainey, Addilynn, Aiden, Ryland, Ronan and Malachi Osborne; Logan and Landon Jaster; and Caleb, Monika, and Robbi Hay; siblings, sister Magdalena Heinze and brother Siegfried Jaster; and a multitude of in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Helmut Jaster.

Gunther attended Dobbins High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Proud of his service to country, Gunther honorably served his country for 24 combined years in the Air Force and Navy until his retirement in 1994. He was a Vietnam Veteran as well as the recipient of the Navy Core Values Award. Following his military service, Gunther continued his service to the military community in various roles in the Naval Air Station Patuxent River community, including 16 years as a vital part of the NAS Patuxent River St. Nicolas Protestant Chapel. He enjoyed life and devoted himself to making memories with his wife, children and grandchildren at every opportunity. He was a beloved Sunday School Teacher, Youth Group Leader, and Church Choir member who loved his Lord and Savior and wanted to share God’s Love and Salvation with all. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved sailing on his boat, as well as anything that involved nature. He lived by the mantra of “God, Family and Country” and created a lasting legacy of impact in each of these areas that will never be forgotten.

With his passing, Gunther would want people to rejoice in the knowledge that while he is no longer here with us on earth, he is alive with his Lord and Savior, made whole and rejoicing…. “not goodbye, but see you later” (with a wave). The most important thing to him was his relationship with Christ and making sure everyone knew about eternity and where they would spend it. His favorite saying was: “…only one life, it will soon be past; only what’s done for Christ will last”.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 1:00pm – 2:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 46707 S Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653 with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following. Internment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Live stream of the Celebration of Life Service will be offered and can be viewed at: https://trinitylutheranlp.org/livestream