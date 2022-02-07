Lawrence Edwin “Larry” Mills, Jr., 84, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on February 2, 2022 at his home. Born on January 9, 1938 in Morganfield, KY, he was the son of the late Catharine Greenwell and the late Lawrence Edwin Mills. Larry was the loving husband of the late Gloria “Teresa” Mills, whom he married on March 5, 1960 in Avenue, MD, and who preceded him in death on May 6, 2010. He is survived by his children Jeffrey Mills (Judy) of Waldorf, MD and Bonnie Tountasakis (Rick) of Queenstown, MD, his siblings Donald Mills of KY and Margaret Ann Mills of AZ, along with his grandchildren Mitchell Mills and Katelyn Tountasakis Micken. Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Jerome Mills.

Larry served in the United States Navy for four years, before being honorably discharged in 1960. During this time, he served on the U.S.S. Saratoga on multiple deployments. Larry worked for 36 years as a Chief Executive Officer for several companies before retiring in 1993. Upon retirement he moved from P.G. County, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD. He enjoyed golfing.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Compton, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM with Rev. Ryan Islo Pineda officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bushwood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Mitchell Mills, Glenn Thompson, Jimmy Quade, Katelyn Micken, Bobby Thompson, and Jay Thompson.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.

