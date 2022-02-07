Suzanne Mary “Sue” Cole, 72, of Mechanicsville, MD, who loved to be called Mom by her children and Grammy by her grandchildren, departed her loving family peacefully on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on June 13, 1949, in Boston, MA to the late Merlin E. Jacobs and Avis I. (Thurston) Jacobs.

Sue was a beautiful, kind and generous woman with a captivating smile. She met her forever love Stephen Allen Cole and they have spent over twenty-seven (27) years happily married. Together they raised their combined families and celebrated their love daily.

A caregiver by nature, Sue made it her career and helped so many families throughout the years. She was a blessed woman with a gracious spirit. Sue was a talented craftswoman who made beautiful, knitted items that her family will cherish for many generations. She was able to excel at all crafts and enjoyed keeping herself busy making treasures for her family. Sue adored her family and valued every moment she could spend with them. Sue’s Christian faith was an essential part of her life; she spent a great deal of time studying the bible and forming a close relationship with God.

Although, Sue has left many to mourn her passing, we are truly blessed to have her bright light guide our path through the darkest days. There will never be another Sue, but our memories will continue to bring laughter and joy for many future generations.

Sue is survived by her husband, Stephen A. Cole of Mechanicsville, MD; children, Kimberly S. Rye of Leonardtown, MD, Kevin I. Roberts of Keedysville, MD, and Darlene M. Roberts of Hugar, SC; seven (7) grandchildren, Alicia Dean, Lynsey Rye, Kevin Roberts, Mackenzie Roberts, Gavin Yurko, Jeda Yurko, and Gabrielle Roberts; and two (2) great-grandchildren Hailey and Hanna Dean. She is also survived by her siblings, Merlin Jacobs, Thurston Jacobs and Gertrude Sever. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Avis Jacobs.

The family will receive friends for Sue’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will immediately follow in Evergreen Memorial Garden Park, 22020 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

