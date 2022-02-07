Richard Wayne “Rick” Jackson, 64, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD with this loving wife by his side. He was born on August 21, 1957in Takoma Park, MD to the Harold Jackson and the late, Sandra (DeShazo) Jackson. He spent many years of his youth living in the State of California and always spoke about his fond memories of his childhood.

After high school, Rick enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He met his forever love later in his life, Deborah M. Gray and they have been married for over six (6) years.

Rick was a great man who loved his family and found his greatest joy in spending time with them. He was thoughtful, caring and had the very best sense of humor. A jack-of-all trades, Rick was knowledgeable about many things and loved to share his experience with others. He was the man you called when you need a helping hand.

He was a proud business owner and found great joy in keeping busy every day. He had a passion for cars and loved riding his motorcycle in his younger years. He was a racing enthusiast and even raced in several states, but mostly at Potomac Speedway. He was musically inclined and could play the guitar and drums. He enjoyed music and always had it playing in the background. You never knew what he would be playing and everyone always enjoyed his musical choices.

Rick is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah M. Gray of Mechanicsville, MD; father, Harold Jackson; siblings, Dale Jackson (Becky), John Jackson, Joe Jackson, Billiejo Jackson and Lorrie Jackson; six nieces, one nephew, four-great-nephews. He is also survived by his step-daughter, step-son and four step-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Jackson and brother, Ronnie Jackson.

At this time all services will be private due to the continue Covid-19 pandemic.

