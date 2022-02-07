Shannon Christine Thomas was a loving daughter, mother, sister, and friend. She passed pain free and in peace on January 26, 2022 at the age of 52 with her family by her side.

Shannon was born on May 14, 1969 in San Diego, California, to parents Alfred and Claudia. She grew up on St. George’s Island in St. Mary’s County and graduated from Leonardtown High School. Her first job was as a cashier at Wendy’s. Shannon worked very hard and stayed dedicated to better her life. She obtained her Associates Degree. Shannon became a DoD contractor and worked as a Senior Systems Analyst leading up to her passing.

She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She cherished her time with her son. She enjoyed game nights with her family. She loved spending time with her grandpups, Rosie and Tuckey. She had a bubbly personality that would light up every room. Shannon loved pushing her Mustang, Roxy, down the road rocking out to music. She joined a Dragon Boat team in Charleston, SC, full of cancer survivors that inspired her to keep fighting. While in Charleston, she also became a spin instructor. Shannon focused on health and exercise. She enjoyed the beach and anything nature related. She was full of knowledge and researched everything. Shannon kicked cancers ass for 4 years.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Justin and Eli Caulder; mother, Claudia Andersen; step- father, Bruce Andersen; and brother, Shawn Andersen. She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Thomas and her brother, Billy Andersen.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22945 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Memorial Service will be celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 6:00 p.m. and will be live streamed beginning at 6:00 p.m. via the funeral home website at Broadcasts for Brinsfield Funeral Home – Leonardtown, MD (boxcast.tv).

Donations may be sent to Justin Caulder. Please reach out to Justin or Eli for their address. Flowers can be sent to Brinsfield Funeral Home. The family would like the Memorial Service bright and beautiful like Shannon.

In memory of Shannon, memorial contributions may be to: Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and The Colon Cancer Foundation, 10 Midland Avenue, Suite M-06, Port Chester, NY 10573, it would truly be appreciated.

Shannon’s Celebration of Life will be planned closer to her birthday. Details will be given closer to May.

