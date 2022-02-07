Hugh “Hughie” Howard Heiss, Jr., 61, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 26, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Hughie was born on December 31, 1960 to Hugh Howard Heiss, Sr. and Louise V. Heiss “Stephens” in Washington DC. After he received his diploma, he went on to study Computer Electronics at TESST College of Technology.

After graduating from his college classes, he landed his first job as a Electronics Technician for Computerland, kicking off his career in electronics.

In 1987, he met Kim, and they wed in 1990, going on to have three (3) wonderful children, Hugh III, Amanda, and Hunter.

Hughie was a passionate sports fan. He loved playing pool with the local pool leagues and horseshoes. When he wasn’t doing that, you could find him in the living room cheering on each and every Washington Sports Team. Whether they had a great record or not. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. We will miss him greatly.

He is survived by his wife Kim Heiss of Mechanicsville, MD; his mother Louise V. Heiss of Mechanicsville, MD; his sons Hugh Howard Heiss, III and his significant other Taylor Trawick, of Fredericksburg, TX and Harrison Hunter Heiss and his significant other Alyssa Williams of Mechanicsville, MD; his daughter Amanda Mercedez Heiss and significant other Ashton Brown of Mechanicsville, MD; his brother Chuck Heiss and his wife Chrissy Heiss of Huntley, IL; his sisters Sammy Diehl and her husband Steve Diehl of Mechanicsville, MD, Jane Canter of Mechanicsville, MD, Barbara Pappas and her husband Drew Pappas of Annapolis, MD and Lori Garner and her husband Jerry Garner of White Plains, MD; his grandchild Logan Christopher Bunnell and several beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Hugh Howard Heiss, Sr.

The family will be accepting friends for his Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with his Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.

