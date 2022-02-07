Prince George’s County Police Department Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Oxon Hill

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in a shopping center parking lot in Oxon Hill.

The victim is 52-year-old Kimberly Maria Tucker of no fixed address.

On February 6, 2022, at approximately 6:10 pm, patrol officers were called to the parking lot in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that just prior to being struck by a vehicle, Tucker had fallen to the ground in the parking lot. Investigators are working to determine why she fell. At the same time, the driver of the involved vehicle backed out of a parking space and as she began to move forward, she struck Tucker while she was on the ground. The driver remained on the scene and was not injured. Tucker was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and the pedestrian did not know each other.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please reference case number 22-0005990.

If you would prefer to translate this release into another language, please find the translation window on the right side of this webpage. Please select your preferred language from the available list.